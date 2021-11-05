International certification courses excite JOA

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) is extremely excited about the first in a series of activations of the memorandum of understanding with the United States Sports Academy, which will commence with three international certification courses in National Coaching Development, Adaptive Sports and Sports Governance.

The three certification courses are an extension of the educational perspective of the JOA which also focused on internships. The International Certificate in Adaptive Sports will address the needs of coaches working with parasport athletes and other special populations.

Also, the JOA is seeking to provide coaches with a theoretical base for teaching sport and skill with a practical application for adaptive sport.The Level III Coach Development Programme is designed to provide coaches with the skills needed to be successful at the highest level of sport.

The courses are focused on planning, advanced sport psychology, testing and evaluation, physical training and conditioning for performance programmes, nutrition, and athlete safety. While the International Certification in Sports Governance will concentrate on the key areas of the role of the national federations, structures of accountability, decision-making, communication and transparency.

Among the key objectives of the JOA with the introduction of these courses is to provide “our member associations and their stakeholders important educational and practical advancement in sport, sport governance and the diversification needed when dealing with parasport”.

The JOA will continue to provide avenues and opportunitiesfor our constituents that will have a long-term impact on sport development no matter the type of sport.The courses will commence in January 2022 and applications close on November 30, 2021.