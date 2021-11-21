Intriguing trainers' battle between Nunes, DaCosta at Caymanas Park

An intriguing speed duel is in the making in a top-rated three-year-old event for local non-winners of two races and imported maidens, which takes centre stage on today's trophyless nine-race card at Caymanas Park.

The event, which is scheduled to bring the curtains down on the low-key programme at 4:55 pm, seems set to be a straight fight between two-time champion conditioner Anthony Nunes and rival Jason DaCosta as their battle for this year's top honours remains evenly poised.

First post is 12:15 pm.

Nunes, who is hunting his third-consecutive hold on the trainers' title, saddles out-of-form Oldkingcole and the gradually improved Alimony against DaCosta's fleet-footed trio of Heart of the Sea, Heart of a Lion, and Sudden Flight in the five-furlong (1,000 metres) round contest.

If the form books are anything to go by, then Oldkingcole is merely in the event to make up numbers, while Alimony has been fairly competitive in his last two races over six furlongs (1,300m), just failing to make the frame in fifth on both occasions.

However, with a furlong less to travel, Alimony, who will be partnered with Tevin Foster, could stick close to the leaders and pounce in the closing stages to secure the elusive win.

On paper the race seems tailor-made for DaCosta's Heart of the Sea, who will now have the services of leading rider Anthony Thomas.

The speedy filly, who has been ridden by female apprentice Abigail Able in all seven starts to date, had very little luck in her last two outings, being hindered when finishing third over four-and-a-half furlongs and stumbling at the start over five furlongs straight.

Despite the issue in the latter, Heart of the Sea did manage to clock a brisk 22.3 seconds for the opening quarter before being caught by favourite Mum and couple others.

But, with stronger handling now expected from Thomas, Heart of the Sea only needs her usual bullet start from the number two draw to pick her spot on the inside rails and prove difficult to beat from there.

Of DaCosta's other starters, Sudden Flight, with in-form Panamanian Dick Cardenas, seems more poised to lower his stablemate's sails, while Heart of a Lion and Phillip Parchment can only hope for a minor placing.

Other runners of note in the 14-horse field are Gary Crawford's True Bravado, Carl Anderson's Great Britt, and Simba the Lion, one of three starters in the line-up for trainer Patrick Lynch.

The American-bred True Bravado has shown good speed in his eight starts, but returns from a two-month break with no exercise under his belt, which raises a question mark where his fitness is concerned.

If fit and ready to go though, he could cause some problems for the favourite, especially with Robert “Hardball” Halledeen in the saddle.

Great Britt is a useful run-on sprinter, who can be dangerous on her day, and today might just be one of those days when she proves the surprise package.

She has been given a ease in the scales, with Jordan Barrett replacing Christopher Mamdeen, and if she comes away cleanly and the speedsters nullify each other, then Great Britt could close rapidly to lead these home.

Meanwhile, Simba the Lion was well beaten in his last two races, but he is of some worth and is capable enough to get even closer on this occasion, provided he escapes the one draw with little or no mishaps.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Oh My Goodness/Cupcake/Mister A/Run Jaya Run

Race 2) Hidden Valley/A Gift from Ben/Phoenix Risen/Slam

Race 3) Christilano/Mamacita/Blu Attitude/Talented Tony K

Race 4) Ballon D'Or/Paintthistownred/Bigman Union/Lyceum

Race 5) Kholbear/Kay Boy/Ocean Wave/Chennai Express

Race 6) Legal Opportunity/Love Craft/Traditional Boy/Queen Adele

Race 7) Latapy/Rack Away/Black River/Olde Wharf

Race 8) Daytona Belle/Dorthebutcher/Gorgeous Gift/Better Best

Race 9) Heart of the sea/Great Britt/Sudden Flight/Alimony