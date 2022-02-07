Invited Caribbean programmes gear up for USA Games

WITH organisers applying the final touches ahead of the Special Olympics USA Games this summer there is optimism within the Caribbean that invited regional programmes could leave their mark on the multisport event.

The USA Games scheduled for Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to 12 is set to present the first opportunity for international competition for Caribbean countries, which have been largely inactive since early 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Our athletes are looking forward to returning to competition and to showcase their talents on such a major stage,” said Lorna Bell, executive director for the Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative, after returning from last month's heads of delegation meeting in Florida.

“This is the first that the Caribbean programmes will be attending these Games and everyone is grateful, especially in this pandemic.

“Though some programmes might have had setbacks in their training due to the pandemic, I'm confident they will give of their best and represent the region well,” she added.

Bell said 11 programmes from the Caribbean, namely from Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago have committed to attend.

They are set to compete in athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, golf, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and volleyball.

Despite the health risks associated with the pandemic the local organising committee (LOC) said in a statement that it will be “setting the bar” for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in which all participants shine.

It added that athletes' health will be at the forefront of the Games even as competition helps to spread the vibe of inclusion.

Bell said an advantage is that travel logistics, which generally present a stern challenge for major multisport events, will be eased because most of the activities will take place at the sprawling ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

“I am satisfied that the LOC has taken the necessary measures into consideration and [will be] following the safety guidelines as we return to play and some form of normalcy.

“The organising team, led by the USA Games Chief Executive Officer Joe Dzaluk, is doing a fantastic job to ensure a safe and smoothly run event. I am personally happy that the accommodation at the Disney All-Star Resort, and the venues for competitions — most of which will be at the ESPN facility — will help to keep a tight bubble for everyone,” Bell, the former executive director of Special Olympics Jamaica, explained.

The Special Olympics international movement aims to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The disabilities can either be acquired or genetic and can include cases of Down's syndrome, autism, traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy.

The movement offers people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to develop physical fitness, maintain healthy lives, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of skills and tightening of bonds with their families and other athletes.

—Sanjay Myers