Ireland series defeat 'bitter pill to swallow', says Pollard

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Captain Kieron Pollard has described Sunday's series defeat to Ireland as a “bitter pill to swallow” and has warned there will be no quick fix to the issues plaguing the embattled one-day side.

West Indies crashed to a disappointing two-wicket defeat in the third One-Day International (ODI) at Sabina Park, failing to defend 212 after being asked to bat first for the third-straight time in the series.

The defeat was only their third in ODIs to Ireland and marked their first-ever series loss to their number 12-ranked opponents.

“It's very, very disappointing. It's a bitter pill to swallow,” Pollard said following the loss.

“I think, overall, when you look back over the latter part of 2021 and throughout 2021 into 2022, I think overall we have a batting problem in the Caribbean in getting runs on the board. We can't hide from that.

“The quality we have we're trying to work with, but in all honesty, I don't think we've been up to standard within the last few months.”

West Indies won the opening ODI by 24 runs but needed a late burst from their bowlers in order to peg Ireland back to 245 after they were well placed at 165 for one in pursuit of 269.

Subsequently hit by three COVID-19 cases, which ruled out two key players for the second ODI, Ireland still found the tenacity to level the series with a five-wicket victory in a rain-marred affair on Thursday.

Despite the mediocre top order batting which plagued the hosts throughout the series, Pollard said he had no reason to question the commitment of players.

“I can say [the desire is there]. I can't fault the guys in their work ethic… I see a difference within the dressing room from a training perspective – guys trying to get better,” he contended.

“Again, it's not going to happen overnight, and it's unfortunate we're in a situation whereas we're in a result-oriented sort of business, so we have to try to mix both and, at present, we're actually struggling with that.”

He added: “It's a matter of us putting our heads together [and] finding the right combination. Getting rid of one or two individuals is not going to change it because different persons may come in and it might be the same.

“We need to really sit down and put our heads together and think seriously about where we want to take West Indies cricket forward.”