ISSA braces for the worst, hopes for the best as football season dawns

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) would be willing to push back the start of the schoolboy football competitions from next week if there is a delay in sufficient players getting at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Manning and daCosta Cup competitions are set to get underway November 12-13, and as part of their proposal to the Government and to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), ISSA had stipulated that all players, coaches and officials must be vaccinated.

The approval of the Pfizer brand for teenagers made it possible for the players to take the vaccine, but the late arrival of doses this week could result in some players not getting the jab.

At a virtual meeting for coaches and managers on Wednesday, ISSA President Keith Wellington expressed his confidence that those players who missed the first dose in August would be able to get vaccinated by the latest Monday or Tuesday of next week, making them eligible to play.

Wellington, however, warned that if the majority of the players managed to get at least the first dose “we will not wait for anyone and we will move on with the competitions”.

The St Elizabeth Technical principal reminded those in the meeting that: “Only vaccinated individuals will be involved in the competitions, especially those who will be under ISSA's purview... that is the commitment that we gave to the Government that has allowed us to be given permission to stage the competitions and that has allowed us to avoid a bill of over over $100 million for testing and we are not going to waver on that.”

The recent Jamaica Premier League was played without a vaccine mandate and players had to be tested prior to every round of games, racking up a bill of over $100 million. Wellington said ISSA did not want to tread that path again.

Despite the Ministry of Health and Wellness announcing that the latest batch of Pfizer vaccine would be primality for persons waiting on a second dose after getting the first dose months ago, Wellington said that meetings had been held with various Government ministries and there were assurances that there will be some accommodation for the young football players.

“We know that there is a situation now where there are some persons who did not go ahead and take that first dose in August and the vaccines ran out and, therefore, we are now in a situation where some persons are waiting for the first dose,” the ISSA boss said.

“We are in dialogue with the Ministry of Health as it relates to arrangements for persons to be vaccinated. You may know that the Cabinet had instructed that only second doses are to be administered this week,” Wellington added.

He said ISSA had been “advised by the Ministry of Health and the Local Government Ministry to write to the permanent secretary [Dunstan Bryan] to seek special dispensation to allow for all the schoolboy footballers, whether first or second doses to be administered this week”.

Wellington added: “Because we are going to allow persons to play after their first dose, he [Bryan] is saying that on Sunday they will start administering the first doses generally... so if he does not get permission [from Cabinet to go ahead], he does not think that we are in any problems, so we must be patient and ensure that even if we don't get permission for persons to get the first dose this week, then Sunday or Monday everybody will get the chance to do the first or second dose.”

The ISSA boss admitted that if they had to wait until Monday or Tuesday, that would be cutting the time short for registration to be completed in time for identification cards and gear to be collected by Thursday.

“That puts us at a disadvantage, but we are willing to work with it. The disadvantage is that the office staff would be put under further pressure; you will have to upload your vaccination cards and we have to verify it before we issue IDs.

“We have gone ahead and done up the ID cards, but we will not issue them until the vaccination cards are uploaded and verified; we will have just two days to do that if vaccinations are done on Monday,” Wellington said.