ISSA, Gov't meet today to discuss plans for Champs 2022

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), organiser of the annual GraceKennedy National High Schools Athletics Championships, is to meet with the Government today to discuss plans for the five-day championships to be held in early April at the National Stadium.

Keith Wellington, president of ISSA, told a planning meeting of the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) on Thursday they were hoping today's meeting would give them “a clearer understanding of what the Government is willing to support, in terms of the different meets that we need to have”.

“We have not yet submitted a request for Champs to be held, but the Minister of Local Government has asked me to meet on Tuesday to discuss our plans for Champs, as well as for the meets surrounding champs [qualifiers],” Wellington told the meeting.

Last year, ISSA had announced Champs would be held April 5-9, 2021, after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic and would still have to be held under protocols established by the Government.

Champs 2021 was held without spectators and with scaled-back participation of athletes but while ISSA have adjusted the numbers of athletes who can attend this year, there were a number of things that still needed to be decided, such as the schedule, if nightly curfews would still be in force.

Wellington said while his organisation had “no control over the other meets, it's really the JAAA's (Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association) responsibility” and he had accepted the invitation and had asked JAAA president Garth Gayle, who is also a member of ISSA, to join “so he can be fully apprised of what the Government is thinking regarding the development meets, as well”.

Last year, under the protocols set by the Government, the usual schedule of meets was set aside and the JAAA had organised a series of track and field meets geared towards giving the athletes, both juniors and seniors, sufficient opportunities to get competition-fit and to qualify for their various events.

Wellington said, however, there would be a move towards the regular schedule this year as “the JAAA would have already indicated they would not be able to afford the level of support that they offered last year and so more and more meet organisers will have to take on more responsibility this year”.

The season is set to start on Saturday with the Jamaica College development meet in Kingston.