ISSA, Gov't to meet month end to discuss return of schoolboy football

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) is to present a proposal to the Government of Jamaica on September 27 as they continue planning for the start of schoolboy football in November, the Jamaica Observer has been told.

ISSA had planned on starting schoolboy football in October but the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the resultant restrictions put in by the Government forced the organisers to push the starting date back.

Last season's competitions – the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup – were cancelled due to the pandemic but ISSA president, Keith Wellington, insisted on Thursday, “This term the plans are still to resume school sports.”

ISSA was able to successfully stage the high school track and field championships in May, after it was cancelled in 2020, and all four regional championships were also held, albeit they were all condensed to one-day events.

Wellington said they would not be able to speak to the details of the competition if they are given the go-ahead to start play as “it will all depend on the number of schools that will take part, only then can we start talking about format and other details”.

He said they were hoping to stay as close as possible to playing the first rounds on a geographical basis, that is, schools that are close to each other, and for the rural area daCosta Cup, schools in the same parish.

“We hope that we will have enough schools to keep the original zones as this would also help with safety purposes as we won't have schools travelling far to play games,” he said.

Initially, there was a proposal to play games at 'centralised venues', where everything could be controlled, the same that pertains in the Jamaica Premier League, with all games being played at The University of the West Indies-Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at UWI, Mona.

If the competition is allowed to start it would run into the January term and for the first time both football and track and field athletics, the two biggest sports organised by ISSA, could overlap.

The track and field season usually starts in January and the Observer understands that the ISSA track and field championships, that is usually held in March, could be pushed back a month to April.

Champs, as it has been nicknamed, was held in May this year.

Earlier this year reports were that just over 90 schools, between the Manning and daCosta Cup competitions, had shown interest, including defending champions Jamaica College and Clarendon College, respectively.

Sixty-five schools had registered interest in the daCosta Cup competition and 28 in the Manning Cup.