ISSA making plans for KO, Champions Cup competitions

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) is making plans to stage the two traditional knockout football competitions as well as the Champions Cup in the shortened 2021 season, but it will depend on the successful staging of the first two rounds.

ISSA announced on Monday that it was given authorisation by the Government of Jamaica and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) to stage the schoolboy football competitions.

The competitions were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but ISSA was able to stage the GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in May.

A release from ISSA said the two main competitions, the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup will start on the weekend of November 12-13 and due mainly to the later then usual start, would run over into the new year.

Traditionally the competitions start in early September and by now, based on last year's schedule, the competitions would have been far advanced, the daCosta Cup quarter-finals would be going on while the Manning Cup quarter-finals would have been over and the Walker Cup KO first round would be scheduled.

This year, the first round and the quarter-finals would be played before the Christmas break, ISSA said, with the semi-finals and finals set for January, the first time in living memory that schoolboys football will be played at that time of the year.

On Monday, Keith Wellington, president of ISSA, told the Jamaica Observer that his organisation had put in the frameworks for the competitions but playing them would depend on the execution of the first rounds.

“So once everything goes well for the first phase then the four top teams in the daCosta and Manning Cup will play their semis plus the Champions Cup,” Wellington said.

“The second-placed teams in the daCosta Cup quarter-finals will play off for the Ben Francis KO, as well as third- and fourth-placed teams in the Manning Cup will play for the Walker Cup, so we are hoping we will have all the teams playing for trophies,” the ISSA boss said.