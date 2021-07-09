ISSA presses ahead with plans to stage Manning, daCosta Cups

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), organisers of high school sports on the island, is pressing ahead with plans for the return of football this year after the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fresh from their successful staging of the national high school track and field championships in May, optimism was high that football will be allowed to be played in the first term of the new school year.

ISSA has been having a series of meetings with school principals and coaches, the most recent coming on Wednesday where it was heard just over 90 schools, playing in the Manning and daCosta Cup competitions, had shown interest.

Of course those school included defending Manning Cup champions Jamaica College and daCosta Cup winners Clarendon College.

Sixty-five schools had registered interest in the daCosta Cup competition and 28 in the Manning Cup, it was understood.

All things being equal, action was expected to start in the second week of October, a month later than the traditional early September start.

According to information being circulated among schools and which the Jamaica Observer has seen, games would be played at “centralised secure” venues with “multiple games per day” with games are to be played through the week.

ISSA, it is learnt, will waive minimum grades and attendance as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A format had not been confirmed, but there could be 'super groups' of up to 10 teams for the daCosta Cup, with teams from adjoining parishes playing against each other, as opposed to the previous format where an effort was made to restrict first round groups to a maximum six teams and for them to play teams in a geographical proximity.

Whether fans will be allowed to attend pre-season and regular season games, would be decided later and would be in keeping with the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Even the pre-season games will be regulated by the organisers.

It is expected that the final confirmation of schools taking part will be known by early September, while the “official ISSA pre-season” where tournaments will be allowed, will be between September 5 and October 8.

— Paul Reid