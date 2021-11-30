ISSA set to react to breaches of DRMA at schoolboy football games

ISSA set to react to breaches of DRMA at schoolboy football gamesTuesday, November 30, 2021
|
CHAIRMAN of the daCosta Cup committee at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association, Linvern Wright said they were aware of breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) at games this season and they are taking steps to rectify the situation.
There have been breaches at a number of venues including Dinthill Technical High, Glenmuir High and in western Jamaica West Pow Park in St James and Llandilo in Westmoreland.
Wright told the Jamaica Observer they had moved games from Dinthill and Glenmuir and were looking into doing the same for Zone B games that have been played at West Pow and Llandilo.
Scores of supporters were seen at the daCosta Cup Zone B game between Frome Technical and Rusea's High and at least one vendor was seen doing thriving business.
Under the agreement hammered out by ISSA and the Government for the restart of schoolboy football competitions daCosta Cup and Manning Cup, only a select number of people would be allowed at venues and no fans would be allowed.
At the start of the season Keith Wellington, president of ISSA, had said fans would not be allowed at the games in the first round of either competition but that they were hoping a limited number would be allowed from the quarter-finals onward.
Football fans, who have been starved of watching live games, have been congregating at vantage points outside venues where games in both competitions have been played, some in trees or atop vehicles parked on the side of the road, in the hope of catching a glimpse of their teams in action.
— Paul Reid
