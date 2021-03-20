ISSA waives some eligibility rules for athletics season

The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has waived a number of eligibility rules for the 2020-21 season, it was announced on Thursday.

Should 'Champs' be staged next month, the rules will be in effect.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting face-to-face classes, the ISSA executive, with the backing of the entire body, said during a virtual meeting that was attended by over 100 coaches on Thursday that the academic and attendance rules would be waived.

The ISSA rules state that to be eligible to take part in any sports competition, students must have an average of 45 per cent in four subjects and must have had at least 80 per cent attendance in the term prior to their competitive season.

“Bearing in mind the present circumstances, we would have reviewed our eligibility requirements, and where we thought it appropriate, would have made adjustments,” ISSA President Keith Wellington told the meeting. “This was discussed at executive level as well as the general body and approved,” he added.

Meanwhile, a request to allow athletes who missed Champs last year to compete, despite having passed the age limits was denied.

A number of other rules, including transfers and the quota of athletes who would be allowed to represent their new schools, would still be in effect, it was revealed.

Wellington said students who leave one school to attend 12th grade at another would still require the minimum four subjects to be eligible. The quota system that limits just two transferred athletes per class will remain in effect as well.

However, all students “who transferred before January 1, 2020, and who were expected to sit out a year of competition, the rule would be amended for this year only as they would have missed competitions even though there was no competitions last year”.

There is also an adjustment where principals will now have to sign individual affidavit for each athlete who was transferred to their school.

— Paul Reid