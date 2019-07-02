It's a happy feeling!

A move up the International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings has been long in coming for Jamaica's Sunshine Girls — and it could not have come at a better time.

While being humbled by the fact they inched up from third and are now the world's number two-ranked team, the Jamaicans are hoping to justify the move with at least a podium finish at the July 12-21 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

According to the INF annual rankings released yesterday, which are inclusive of matches up to June 30, Jamaica, having played 25 games during that period, overtook England to claim second place based on ratings.

The Jamaicans boasting 2,648 points currently have a rating of 177, compared to England's 171, despite the Roses boasting 4,796 points from their 44 matches played during the period.

Australia maintain their grip on first place with a rating of 210, accumulating 5,050 points from 37 games played.

New Zealand, with 5,118 points from 49 games and a rating of 171, are now ranked fourth, while South Africa, with 3,136 points from 33 games and a rating of 143, round off the top five.

Sunshine Girls captain Vangelee Williams shared her team's joy as they solidified their position as Jamaica's highest-ranked unit in a team sport.

“When we read the article we burst into screams of happiness and excitement because it has been a long time coming. and to know that we keep rising in ranking, it is just a happy feeling — and we are very humbled and pleased.

“But at the same time we know we are here to do a job and we just want to maintain a cool head and continue to work towards another goal at the World Cup. So we are just working on improving so that when competition time comes we can be at our best,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer from the team's camp in Manchester, England.

A bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, followed by a 3-0 series sweep over England in October last year, would have contributed significantly to the Sunshine Girls' move, which was one of their intended targets for this World Cup.

with that now out of the way, Williams and her team are even more enthused to make the most of this their best opportunity to snap up one of the top two podium finishes.

The Marvette Anderson-coached Sunshine Girls have been drawn in Group C where they will first meet Fiji before facing Caribbean neighbours Trinidad and Tobago, with their final clash being against South Africa.

In their last five appearances, the Sunshine Girls finished fourth in 1999, 2011 and 2015, with consecutive third-place finishes in 2003 and 2007.

“This is just added motivation to what was already there heading into the tournament, so you can just imagine how much more the mood in the camp has improved. but again we want to maintain our calm and just take it in strides,” the experienced Williams shared.

The team will wrap up preparations on July 7 before heading to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, other changes in the top 10 see Uganda move up one place, putting them in the top six for the first time; and Scotland and Northern Ireland also moving up one place to seventh and eighth, respectively, with Malawi moving down three to ninth place.

Barbados have overtaken Wales for 11th place, Zimbabwe have moved to 13th place, and Fiji have fallen to 17th place. Samoa, Zambia, the Cook Islands and Grenada have all moved up one place in the top 20, with Sri Lanka moving up two places to 18th.

Malta have been dropped from the rankings as they have played no matches since July 2015, and Switzerland and Tonga have been relegated from the rankings as they have played fewer than eight matches since July 2015. Forty-two teams now have an INF World Ranking.

The rankings include matches played since July 1, 2018, and these have a full weighting (100 per cent).

Matches played in the previous two years (July 2016 – June 2018) have a weighting of 50 per cent.

Matches played before July 2016, including those played at Netball World Cup Sydney, 2015, are no longer included in determining the INF World Rankings.

— Sherdon Cowan