CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — Let-down in the field and a pair of slack run outs are the main reasons for West Indies' 23-run ICC World Cup loss to Sri Lanka, says skipper Jason Holder.

West Indies won the toss and bowled first at The Riverside on Monday, but Avishka Fernando's 104 helped Sri Lanka to a formidable 338-6.

Holder's team was held to 315-9 despite Nicholas Pooran's free-scoring 118.

“It's disappointing, definitely disappointing to come so close on a number of occasions and not get over the line,” Holder told journalists afterwards.

“We have had a few close games, but we have just been unable to get over the line. You can look back in hindsight and pinpoint a number of areas in this game.

“I don't think we fielded particularly well. [We] probably gave up 30 to 40 runs in the field,” said the 27-year-old captain.

There were three run outs during the West Indies' chase.

Carlos Brathwaite was deemed unfortunate when bowler Isuru Udana got a fingertip to a ball that was driven back down the pitch as the big batsman backed up too far outside his crease.

But the two moments of misunderstanding that led to the demise of Shimron Hetmyer and Fabian Allen were inexcusable, Holder felt.

“When we were batting, I felt we were always in the game with a shout and we just lost wickets at crucial stages and, you know, you can also say that the run-outs were probably gifted wickets, and probably what we didn't want at that stage.

“Both of them, for me, were against the run of play and unnecessary. Unfortunate, but I don't think it should be happening, really, at this level,” he said.

Holder noted that the maiden hundred by Brathwaite against New Zealand, two games earlier, and the one by Pooran on Monday were positive moments to hold onto.

“We have shown some fight in this entire campaign. I'm proud of certain individuals who have definitely put their hands up and put their heart on the line. And that is what we want. We want guys to just give their all. When you leave the cricket field, make sure you don't have anything in the body left to be given.

“And credit to Nicholas. I thought he played an outstanding innings today. He batted maturely and he got boundaries, you know, he knocked it around as easily as he possibly could.”

Holder also lauded Allen, who scored 51 for his maiden One-Day International half-century.

“A knock like what Fabian played is exceptional as well. Again, unfortunate with the run-out. But the young talent is there, the young talent is there. It's just a matter for us to bring it together more often and get over the line,” he explained.