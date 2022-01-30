J'can Anderson, Taylor shine at Milrose Games

Britany Anderson ran a personal best 7.91 seconds to win the women's 60-m hurdles and Christopher Taylor copped the men's 400m at Saturday's 114th staging of the Millrose Games, a World Athletics Indoors Tour Gold meeting at the Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in New York.

Anderson and Taylor, both Olympic finalists last year in Tokyo, Japan, who were both opening their competitive indoor seasons, were the only Jamaican winners on the programme as another Olympic finalist Natoya Goule-Topping was second in the women's 800m, while Tovea Jenkins also had a podium finish in the women's 400m.

The meet was highlighted by a world record 23.38m in the men's indoor shot put by American Ryan Crouser who broke his own 22.82m set last year.

A day after Danielle Williams had an impressive win in Germany, Anderson on Saturday underlined Jamaica's growing influence in the sprint hurdles when she lowered her previous best from 7.96 seconds to move several spots up from joint ninth to sixth on the Jamaican all-time list.

Anderson moved past Vonnette Dixon (7.92 seconds) and is behind Ackera Nugent's 7.90 seconds set recently.

Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas was second in a season best 7.95 seconds with American Tonea Marshall third in 7.99 seconds.

Taylor, who started in the outside lane, ran a well-calculated race to win in 46.38 seconds, just getting the lead at the halfway stage, holding off American Vernon Norwood's 46.45 seconds, with Donavan Brazier taking third with a personal best 46.55 seconds.

Goule-Toppin finished second in the 800m in 2:02.14, beaten by American A'jee Wilson who ran 2:01.38 seconds.

Jenkins finished third in the women's 400m in 54.14 seconds, just ahead of Olympic Games 4x400m relays medallist Roneisha McGregor, who was fourth in 54.24 seconds. American Wadelin Jonathas won with 52.51 seconds, with Jessica Beard second with 52.95 seconds.

Briana Williams was fourth in the women's 60m with 7.22 seconds behind Aleia Hobbs' 7.11 seconds, Mikiah Brisco was second in a season best 7.15 seconds, and Shawnti Jackson third in a personal best 7.18 seconds.

Omar McLeod opened his season with sixth place in the men's 60m, running 6.70 seconds as American Christian Coleman returned from his ban to win with 6.49 seconds, beating Trayvon Bromell (6.50 seconds) and Ronnie Baker (6.54 seconds).

