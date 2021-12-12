J'can Matt hits double in 5-5 thriller

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Jamaican striker Jamille Matt bagged a brace before English League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers blew a three-goal lead as struggling Oldham fought back to secure a point in a thrilling 5-5 draw at Boundary Park yesterday.

Barbados attacking midfielder Hallam Hope started the home fightback from 4-1 down when he converted Dylan Bahamboula's through-ball three minutes after coming on as a 52nd-minute substitute, doubling his tally for the season.

In front of a sparse crowd because of ongoing fan protests against the ownership, Oldham struck early when Davis Keillor-Dunn rifled into the top corner from 30 yards.

However, Rovers replied quickly when Jack Aitchison tucked home from eight yards and the visitors went in front when Matty Stevens played in the 32-year-old Matt who neatly slotted in his fourth goal in three games.

Matt then headed home Nicky Cadden's cross just before the interval to take his tally for the season in all competitions to 14.

After the 27-year-old Hope's strike, Keillor-Dunn volleyed home to make it 4-3, before Stevens scored again to make it 5-3 with his 17th goal of the campaign.

But Oldham were not finished. Sub Jack Stobbs fired in from 20 yards to make it 5-4, before Kane Wilson could only bundle Stobbs' cross into his own net.

Rovers remain unbeaten on the road this term, but their lead at the top is down to four points, while the hosts remain in the drop zone despite their brave fightback.

“To score five goals and not win is a strange feeling. Everyone was playing on emotion at the end. But every time we've had a disappointment this season we've bounced back,” said Rovers' Head Coach Rob Edwards.

Lewis Grabban, 33, who was called up to the Jamaica squad in 2015 but remains uncapped, scored his ninth goal of the season as Nottingham Forest made it eight games unbeaten with a thumping 4-1 Championship victory at Swansea City.

Grabban, the captain, doubled eighth-placed Forest's lead when he swept home from point-blank range in the 50th minute.

Bermuda striker Justin Donawa, 25, scored his second goal of the campaign in the 58th minute to round out the scoring, as Solihull Moors won 4-0 at Maidenhead United to climb into the fifth-tier National League play-off places.