J'can McConnell defeats world champ at RallyX Nordic

JAMAICAN Fraser McConnell beat three-time FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson for his maiden RallyX Nordic in Denmark yesterday, as the series' 2021 season got under way.

A report on the event website said McConnell's breakthrough triumph was achieved from the back row of the grid, and was just one of many spectacular stories on a spectacular day.

“McConnell's bid did not get off to the best of starts when the Olsbergs MSE ace was forced wide at the beginning of Q1, but he responded magnificently in Q2 to run Kristoffersson to within just seven-tenths of a second of the top spot,” the report stated.

“At the scene of his first Supercar podium, the Jamaican progressed comfortably through to the final once again, and a lightning launch — allied to no shortage of bravery through the opening corners — saw him emerge from a chaotic Turn Two in the lead. It was an advantage that he would not relinquish.

“Big up! This is unreal!” the 22-year-old said. “The quality of these drivers is incredible but the level of Olsbergs MSE is unbelievable. We never give up, and whilst our pace was up and down all day, I gave it everything I had. I'm with the best team in the world and I'm racing for the best country in the world. Big up everybody!” McConnell is quoted on the website.

“I was telling myself on the start line for the final, even though you're only in fifth, you can still do this. It's rallycross, anything can happen. I kept it neat and knew there would be a little drama at the first corner. Like Andreas [Eriksson – OMSE CEO] told me, I had to take advantage of the other guys' mistakes and that's exactly what I did. I'm already looking forward to tomorrow but right now I'm just so made-up!” he said.

“I need to FaceTime everybody at home and see what they're saying but I'm sure my mum is crying and my dad is ecstatic. The rest of the people in the country have supported me and I'm so proud to represent them and do what I do.

“The support that I get…I can't tell you how much it means to me and how far it can take you in the sport. Every sponsor, no matter how small, is worth every penny. I'm trying to make them proud and I hope they will be happy with this result. This is the perfect start to the season!”