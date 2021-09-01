J'can Olympic bronze medallist Levy on top at Italy meet

Olympic Games bronze medallist Jamaican Ronald Levy won the 110m hurdles event at yesterday's 57th staging of the Palio Citta' Della Quercia in Rovereto, Italy — the only Jamaican winner at the event which is part of the World Athletics continental tour silver level series.

Seven Jamaicans, all members of the MVP track club, participated at the meet as Levy, who contested the last two events on the Wanda Diamond League series, ran 13.37 seconds (0.1m/s) to win, ahead of American Michael Dicksonn (13.50 seconds) and Valdo Szucs of Hungary who was third in 13.65 seconds.

Junelle Bromfield was second in the women's 400m in 51.49 seconds, her second-best time of the season, as Authorised Neutral Athlete Polina Miller won with 51.21 seconds and American Kaylin Whitney of the USA was third in 51.78 seconds.

Julian Forte finished third in the men's 100m, running 10.19 seconds (0.2m/s) and Nigel Ellis was seventh in 10.48 seconds.

American Marvin Bracy broke the meet record with 9.98 seconds, lowering the 10.00 seconds ran by Femi Ogunode of Qatar in 2015.

Canada's Jerome Blake was second with 10.15 seconds.

Natasha Morrison was fourth in a closely contested women's 100m in 11.25 seconds (0.8m/s), Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye won with 11.20 seconds, just ahead of two Americans Candace Hill- (11.21 seconds) and Kayla Whyte (11.24 seconds).

O'Dayne Richards placed fifth in the men's shot put with a best mark of 19.69m as Italy's Zane Weir won with a meeting record 21.32m, beating the previous best 20.75m set by Bulgaria's Georgi Ivanov in 2013.

Jacko Gill of New Zealand also went over the old record with 21.20m, while American Josh Awotunde was third with 20.59m.

Rusheen McDonald was eighth in the men's 400m, running 46.50 seconds as American Michael Cherry ran a meet record 44.55 seconds, to break the 41 year-old record 44.86 set by Samson Kitur of Kenya in 1980.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana ran 45.02 seconds for silver, while Deon Lendore of Trinidad and Tobago was third with 45.19 seconds

