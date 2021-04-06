J'can Senior cops back-to-back indoor Athlete of the Year award

Former Jamaican junior representative Brithon Senior of the University of South Dakota created history last Wednesday when he became the first athlete to be named back-to-back Summit League indoor Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

The former World Under-18 Championships representative was given the nod in a vote by the league's head coaches for his respective performances throughout the 2020/21 indoor season and was the first person to win consecutive titles “since the award split into recognising both a track and a field athlete following the 2008/09 season”, said the South Dakota track and field website.

Senior, formerly of Rusea's High School, was also named the conference Male Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week after his programme record 13.54 seconds run for second place in the 110m hurdles at the Texas Relays last weekend and he was one of four Jamaican athletes who won conference awards.

Discus thrower Shanice Love of Florida State University (FSU) won the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Female Field Athlete award, sprinter Xavier Nairne of the University of Oregon won the Pac-12 Male Track award, while decathletes Asani Hylton of Stephen F Austin University got the Southland Conference award and Brandon McLaren of Alabama A&M took the Southwestern Athletics Conference award.

Senior, who now owns both the indoor and outdoor records at South Dakota, both formerly held by his current Coach Teivaskie Lewin, was unbeaten in the indoors 60m hurdles until he got to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) national championships and finished 10th overall.

He successfully defended his Summit Conference 60m hurdles title at the league indoor championships with a winning time of 7.99 seconds, clocked a season-best time of 7.77 in the semi-finals of the league championships and was one of two league athletes to clock under eight seconds in the event this season.

H carried over his good form into the outdoor season and in his first race outdoors was second to compatriot indoor hurdles champion Damion Thomas of Louisiana State University (LSU) at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, breaking the school record of 13.59 seconds.

Love, the former Excelsior High athlete and two-time ACC champion, threw 58.13m at the FSU Relays, second only to another Jamaican, Shadae Lawrence and is ranked seconds in the NCAA.

Nairne, formerly of Wolmers Boys, broke the 38-year-old meet record in the men's 100m at the Aztec Invitational at San Diego State University, running a personal best 10.20 seconds.

His time sees him leading the Pac-12 and is sixth all times at Oregon and sixth in the NCAA so far this year and he also ran the 200m in 20.73 seconds and was part of the winning 4x100m relay team.

Hylton was on fire over the weekend, as he posted the highest decathlon score in Division I with a 7,536 mark at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays to win the event, setting personal bests in six different events during the decathlon, as well as setting a new personal best in the multis event overall.

McLaren, who attended Rusea's High amassed 6,227 points to win the decathlon at the Montevallo Falcon Classic, topping the nine-man field with first place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (15.70 seconds) and discus (41.03m) and was also second in the 100-metres (11.39 seconds) and javelin (55.01m) while tying for second in the high jump at 1.77m.

