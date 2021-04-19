J'can throwers strike wins at Tom Jones invitational

THROWERS Shadae Lawrence and Lloydricia Cameron were winners at the two-day Tom Jones Memorial Invitational hosted by the University of Florida which ended yesteday.

Lawrence won the women's discus throw event on Friday while Cameron took the shot put yesterday, and there was an impressive performance in the 100m hurdles by Britanny Anderson who opened her outdoor season with 12.91 seconds (1.7m/s) run.

Lawrence threw 57.86m in the first round and was never challenged by the field of university athletes and also fouled her last three throws.

Cameron, who had a lifetime best 18.11m a week ago, won with 17.94m as she continues to chase the Olympic qualifying mark of 18.50m.

Anderson, who is based in Florida, was fourth in her first 100m hurdles contest of the season, tied for 10th best in the world after she cruised in 12.99 seconds (-0.8m/s) during preliminaries.

On Friday Anderson, the silver medallist at the World Under-20 championships in 2018, clocked a personal best 23.51 seconds (0.2m/s) in the 200m which was won by the red-hot American Sha'carri Richardson who ran a season-best 22.11 seconds (1.0m/s), second in the world only to Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo after she ran a blazing fast and world-leading 10.72 seconds in the 100m a week ago.

Jelani was the fastest Jamaican man in the 100m yesterday with a season-best 10.27 seconds (0.8m/s), while a day earlier Andre Ewers ran 20.87 seconds (0.6m/s) in the 200m, Senoj-jay Givans clocked 20.91 seconds (0.5m/s), Christopher Taylor 20.97 seconds (0.5m/s), Walker crossed the line in 21.05 seconds (0.5m/s) and Tyquendo Tracey ran 21.08 seconds (0.5m/s).

Domonique Panton was fifth in the women's triple jump with 13.03m (0.0).

