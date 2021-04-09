J'can trio recognised for outstanding track and field performances

Three Jamaicans — Jordan Scott of the University of Southern California, Demar Francis of South Dakota and Charokee Young of Texas A&M University — were recognised by their respective conferences for outstanding performances in NCAA track and field competition last weekend.

Scott was named the Pac-12 male field events Athlete of the Week, Francis the Summit League male track Athlete of the Week and Young, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Women's Newcomer of the Week.

Scott, the former Campion College ISSA Champs medal winner, won the men's triple jump event at the Florida Relays with a 16.69m (0.9m/s) mark to move into the top-three all-time at the University of Southern California and second on the NCAA Division 1 list, trailing compatriot Obrien Wasom of the University of Texas who has a wind-aided 17.06m but also jump a wind legal 17.05m as well.

There are four Jamaicans in the NCAA top five in the men's triple jump with Clayton Brown of the University of Florida in third place with 16.57m and Owayne Owens of the University of Virginia in fifth place with 16.29m.

Francis, the former Excelsior High runner, won his first Summit League outdoor Athlete of the Week honour after he was third in the men's 100m at University of South Dakota Early Bird meet in 10.67 seconds (0.3m/s) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team, 40.24 seconds.

Former Rusea's High middle-distance runner Ackeen Colley of Western Illinois, who won the 1500m at the Joey Haines Invite in Missouri, was also a honourable mention.

Young, the former Hydel High standout, was named the Women's Newcomer of the Week in the SEC after she finished second in the 400m at a dual meet at the University of Texas with a time of 51.52 seconds, which currently ranks third in the NCAA and is fifth all time on the Texas A&M all-time outdoor top-12 list.

She was also a part of the women's 4x400m team that won with 3:29.43, which is also ranked number three in the nation.

— Paul Reid