J'cans Lawrence, Williams, Hamilton win at FSU Relays

Jamaican Olympians Shadae Lawrence and Kimerly Williams, as well as middle-distance runner Rajay Hamilton were winners on Friday's second day of the Florida State University (FSU) Relays at the Mike Long track in Tallahasse, Florida.

Lawrence recorded a second top 10 mark in the women's discus throw this season, winning with 62.88m, while Williams won the women's triple jump with a wind-aided 14.54m (2.9 m/s).

Hamilton ran a personal best 1:47.19 minutes to take the men's 800m, while Commonwealth Games champion Andrew Riley was second in the 110m hurdles event.

After opening her season last week with 63.75m, the fifth best throw in the world so far, Lawrence showed her consistency with her mark Friday, good enough for 10th place and which came in the final round.

Lawrence got off to a slow start, fouling her first effort but got better as the competition progressed, improving with each round.

Williams, who is aiming for her third Olympic Games after making it to the final in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016, had just three measured jumps, fouling the other three with the longest being 14.54m, but was pushed by an over the limit wind.

Her best legal effort was 14.00m (1.2m/s), good for third best in the world behind compatriot Shanieka Ricketts (14.63m) and Cuba's Leyanis Perez (14.26m) and also had a 13.91m (1.5m/s) jump in her opening round.

Hamilton, a former Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships Class One double gold medallist in the 800m and 1500m, and who is based in Clemson, South Carolina, ran a lifetime best mark, smashing the previous 1:51.05 minutes set all the way back in 2014.

Earlier indoors, Hamilton ran a personal best 1:47.57 seconds at a meet at the Tyson Randal Complex in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Riley, who won the Commonwealth gold medal in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland, ran 13.58 seconds (1.3m/s) to open his season, finishing second behind FSU's Trey Cunningham who stopped the clock at 13.51 seconds.

