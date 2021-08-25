J'cans Morrison, Broadbell win at Hungarian Grand Prix

JAMAICANS Natasha Morrison and Rasheed Broadbell were winners at yesterday's Hungarian Grand Prix series meet at Lantos Mihály Sports Centre in Budapest, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event.

Morrison won the women's 100m while Broadbell took the 110m hurdles and Julian Forte was third in the men's 100m.

Morrison, who won a relay gold medal at the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo after she ran in the preliminaries of the 4x100m, clocked 11.00 seconds (0.9m/s) to win the second section of the women's 100m — the fastest time of the day.

Daryll Neita of Great Britain was second in 11.07 seconds while American English Gardner was third in 11.09 seconds.

Broadbell won the men's sprint hurdles race with a time of 13.58 seconds (0.5m/s), ahead of Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus, 13.66 seconds and Antoni Alkana of South Africa with 13.81 seconds.

Forte was given third place in the men's 100m for running 10.20 seconds, the same time as compatriot Nigel Ellis, as American Elijah Hall crossed the line first in 10.04 seconds just ahead of his country man Marvin Bracy in 10.05 seconds.

Hall copped the double by winning the 200m in 20.11 seconds (0.1m/s), beating Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (20.66), with another American Isiah Blake third in 20.78 seconds.

Forte, Ellis and Mitchell-Blake, who represented Jamaica College in track and field, joined Slovenia's Nick Kocevar to win the men's 4x100m in 39.48 seconds.

Ireland took the silver with 39.68 seconds, with an American team anchored by middle-distance runner Erick Sowinski and including Bracy, Mike Rodgers and Young placing third in 40.35 seconds.

Morrison ran the second leg on a team with Taliyah Brooks, Cara Hailey and Trinidadian Michelle-Lee Ahye who ran 43.26 seconds to win, beating a USA squad that clocked 44.63 seconds and a team of Hungarians that finished third in 45.29 seconds.

— Paul Reid