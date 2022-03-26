J'cans Mullings, Smith in record-breaking form on US collegiate circuit

Former Jamaican junior representative Ralford Mullings of Arizona State University and Ackelia Smith of the University of Texas were in record-setting mode for their respective universities at outdoor track and field meets in the USA on Friday.

Mullings, the former Kingston College athlete, broke his week-old personal best when he won the Arizona State University Invitational at Sun Angel Stadium in Tempe, Arizona with 63.50m, breaking the 62.47m tnat he set last weekend to win last weekend's Baldy Castillo Invitational at the same venue.

Smith, formerly of Edwin Allen, opened her first outdoor season with 13.87m (01m/s) to win the women's triple jump at the Texas Relays breaking the 36-year outdoor triple jump record, adding to the indoor school record she broke earlier this season.

Smith, who just missed making it to the top eight at the World Athletics Under-20 championships in Kenya last year, broke the record 13.70m held by two athletes with her first-round jump and improved on it later in the competition.

She finished second to Florida's Natricia Hooper's 13.91m (-0.7m/s) and is ranked number four in the world, surpassing her previous best of 13.47m set at the National Stadium last June.

Mullings, the World Athletics Under-20 silver medallist from last year, moved up to 12th in the world from 17th place and is closing in on Turner Washington's record 66.26m set last year.

Also at the Texas Relays, Danielle Sloley of Clemson University set a personal best 16.07m for second in the women's shot put, fourth best in the school's history.

Sloley beat the 15.35m that she set last weekend in Atlanta while former Edwin Allen thrower Janell Fullerton of McNeese State was sixth with 15.14m.

Kevin Nedrick of Liberty University was third in the Men's B shot put with 17.78m, his teammate Warren Barrett was sixth with 17.45m while Zico Campbell of Clemson was 10th with 16.10m

South Dakota's Daniella Anglin was fourth in the women's high jump with an outdoor best 1.77m.

Meanwhile, World Under-20 champion Ackera Nugent of Baylor University qualified for today's 10om hurdles final after running 12.97 sceonds, while Demisha Roswell of Texas Tech also advanced after finishing further in the prelims with 13.01 seconds.

Aalliyah Francis of Auburn University was fifth best in the prelims of the women's 100m wit 11.45 seconds and also made progress to the final set for today.