J'Voughnn Blake challenges Jamaica's 800-m boundaries

Having thrown down the gauntlet in the Class One 800m with a scintillating 1:47.62 minutes at the recent Carifta trials, Jamaica College standout J'Voughnn Blake says he has more in the tank.

Blake's time is below the Champs record of 1:48.58 set last year by Chevonne Hall of Edwin Allen High. In that race, Blake was third in 1:48.86.

“I definitely feel I can go faster,” Blake told the Jamaica Observer.

“I'm just working with coach through this year as much as possible and trying to hit his targets meet after meet,” he continued.

The JC captain has been in tremendous form all season and this time has placed him third in the world at the Under-20 level behind leader Emmanuel Wanyongyi of Kenya, with 1:45.56. Australian Charles Jefferson with 1:47.60 has the second-best world-leading time.

“It feels really awesome, to finally see the times feels great. I guess it brings a new sense of confidence for me in what my coach believes we can do based on our work,” said Blake, who was winning his third 800m race of the season.

The Class One 800m record had stood for couple of decades before being broken twice in the last two years by Calabar High's Kimar Farquharson and Hall. It looks set to be lowered once again by Blake.

But Jamaica has not been making a mark on the international circuit for decades and the national record of 1:45.21 is now 45 years old, the longest-standing track record on the books.

Is Blake the one to take Jamaica's 800m running back to the glory days when Arthur Wint, some 74 years ago, captured the silver medal at the 1948 Olympic Games?

George Kerr won a bronze at the 1960 Olympics and after Newman, Jamaica's last world-class 800m runners were Clive Terrelonge, who won the World Indoor title in 1993, Alex Morgan and Mario Vernon-Watson, the latter two just dipping below the 1:46 barrier some 26 years ago.

Blake believes that level of success needs serious dedication.

“Training and the level of dedication are sometimes missing. It is especially demotivating for some athletes when they see other world juniors running that time so easily,” he pointed out.

“Training for the 800 is crazy painful and it takes mental toughness and ambition for the event. I guess that has been missing. Otherwise, I don't know why, I guess everybody wants to sprint,” he added.

The 19-year-old Blake is a model student-athlete, having gained 13 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects — all with grade one pass marks — and recently he picked up five grade ones in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

He firmly has his eyes on a scholarship, for which offers are aplenty, and to a lesser extent, the World Junior Championship later this year.

“Hopefully, I'll be enough to be drafted as a part of the final team pick this year. I am quite indifferent about it. I am more focused on running faster this year and moving on to college,” he explained.