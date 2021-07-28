All clear?

TOKYO, Japan — Gary Peart, Jamaica's chef de mission to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, says he has no knowledge of any adverse analytical finding for any athlete among the delegation here in Tokyo.

“There is not much I can say except that, up to this point, I have not heard anything official of such an incident, and as chef [de mission] I think I would have been told,” Peart said in response to questions posed by the Jamaica Observer late yesterday.

It is further understood that officials from the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) have also denied being advised of any doping violation.

The Jamaica Olympic Association head Christopher Samuda was also unaware of any such violation among the Jamaican delegation.

Social media lit up yesterday with speculation that a Jamaican athlete had a doping violation, but there were no specifics.

However, Peart did confirm to the Observer that long and triple jumper Carey McLeod was on his way to Tokyo for the Games.

McLeod had returned a positive COVID-19 test result while en route to Japan last week, and Peart could provide no details, except to confirm that the athlete was on his way.

The athlete, who had an outstanding year representing the University of Tennessee, was the only athlete to qualify for both the long and triple jumps.

He had finished second in the long jump at the JAAA National Senior Championships last month and third in the triple jump to punch his ticket to Tokyo.

McLeod achieved the rare feat of qualifying for both events after he jumped 17.17m in the triple jump during the indoors season and then 8.34m during the outdoors season, both Tennessee programme records.

He won three South East Conference (SEC) titles this year, the indoor long jump and outdoor long and triple, and was second in the indoors triple jump.

McLeod was third in both the NCAA Indoors Championships long and triple jump and at the outdoors nationals he was seventh in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Peart was also optimistic that swimmer Keanan Dols would improve on his 200m butterfly results when he competes in the 200m individual medley Wednesday night here (Wednesday morning Jamaica time).

“Keanan goes back into the pool for his strongest event which is the medley (200m), and so again we look forward to some positive results from him. He had a great swim the other night but unfortunately he missed out, but this is going to be his best stroke in this meet, so we wish him all the best and we look forward to great results from Jamaica tomorrow (Wednesday).”