JAAA confirms 9 positive COVID-19 cases at World Under-20 Champs

Nine members of the Jamaican team that competed at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, which ended on Sunday, will be forced to stay in the east African country for at least another week after they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) confirmed yesterday that nine members of the team that took part in the championships had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would not be able to leave the east African country before next week.

Reliable sources had told the Jamaica Observer last week that a tenth COVID-19-positive test was associated with the team as one athlete was removed from the team, the day they were scheduled to leave after they had returned a positive result.

A second test done soon after also returned a positive result.

According to a release sent out yesterday, the JAAA said, “Four tested positive earlier in the week and five persons tested positive in the final set of tests that were done before travelling today [Monday].”

The release said, “All are asymptomatic and are in isolation,” but added, “They will not be able to leave Nairobi until September 2. The Jamaica team medical staff has remained with the nine persons and they will be accompanied home by senior staff, including the medical personnel who have also remained with the group.”

The Observer learned that both team doctors David Walcott and Marlon Reid would be staying with the athletes and accompanying them back home next week.

Jamaica won 11 medals at the championships that saw the start pushed back a day from Tuesday to Wednesday last week and was held over five days.

The young Jamaicans won three gold, six silver and two bronze medals, tied for the second best haul by a Jamaican team.