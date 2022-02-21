JAAA hails Goule-Toppin on 800m record

THE Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has hailed Natoya Goule-Toppin on her national indoor record run in the women's 800m at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at Arena Stade Couvert in France, a part of the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series on Thursday.

She ran 1:58.46 minutes for the new mark.

Goule-Toppin, who was lowering her own national record of 1 59.19, beat Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi who ran a national record 1:58.58 for second place, while Kenya's Eglay Nafuna Nalyanya was third in 2:00.26, also a personal best.

President of the JAAA, Garth Gayle said: “Natoya continues to steadily improve, and her early season performances are showing her determination to be among the world's best. The team and I are pleased with the milestone and we continue to wish Natoya and the other athletes all the best in their plans for the season and the major events to come.”

Goule-Toppin, who was a finalist in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo last Summer, was due to run at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Saturday.

— Paul Reid