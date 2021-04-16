JAAA names 39-member team for World Relays

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has named a 39-member team to take part in next month's fifth staging of the World Athletics Relays set for May 1-2 in the Polish city of Silesia.

The Jamaicans are set to contest seven events — the male and female 4x100m, 4x200m and 4x400m as well as the shuttle hurdles event in a team that has one overseas-based athlete.

A number of athletes who were expected to be on the team have been left off.

While the likes of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, Asafa Powell and Nesta Carter are well known, there are two relatively unknowns who are part of the men's 4x100m pool that have yet to book their spot at the Tokyo Olympic Games set for July.

Former Muschett High runner Romario Williams and former Maggoty High runner Kadrian Goldson, both at GC Foster College now, are named to contest the 4x100m and 4x200m events.

Among the notable absentees are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams, Chris-Ann Gordon-Powell, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville – the fastest Jamaican over the 100m with 10.19 seconds run this year.

Paul Francis will be the technical leader and will have Jerry Holness, Bertland Cameron and Lamar Richards as coaches, while Marvin Anderson will be the team manager.

Teams: Men's: 4x100m — Oshane Bailey, Nesta Carter, Julian Forte, Nigel Ellis, Romario Williams, Asafa Powell, Kadrian Goldson; 4x200m — Nigel Ellis, Romario Williams, Kadrian Goldson, Michael Bentley; 4x400 — Zadrian Barnes, Troy Whyte, Javon Francis, Terry Thomas, Keeno Burrell, Jamoi Jackson, Demar Murray, Nathon Allen; Women's: 4x100m — Natasha Morrison, Natalliah Whyte, Ramona Burchell, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Kashieka Cameron, Shashalee Forbes; 4x200m — Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shashalee Forbes, Natalliah Whyte, Candice McLeod, Tiffany James, Anastasia Le-Roy; 4x400m — Stephanie Ann McPherson, Shericka Jackson, Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Rhonda Whyte, Tovea Jenkins, Roniesha McGregor, Christine Day; shuttle hurdles finals — Rasheed Broadbell, Ronald Levy, Deuce Carter, Janeek Brown, Megan Tapper, Jeanine Williams.

Management team: Marvin Anderson (manager), Craig Richards (assistant manager), Lincoln Cox (team doctor), Paul Francis (technical leader), Jerry Holness (coach), Bertland Cameron (coach), Lamar Richards (coach), Keniel Brown (masseur), Jowayne Johnson, Romorio Barrett, Damion Rowe.