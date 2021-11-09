JAAA ready to host Carifta Games after green light from Government

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) says it is ready to put on a show after the Government gave the go-ahead to stage the three-day Carifta Championships from April 16-18, 2022.

The announcement was made at Saturday's virtual North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Special Congress after Jamaica was asked just over a month ago to take up hosting duties after Guyana, the original hosts, said they would not be able to take on the responsibilities.

“We at the JAAA are confident in our own abilities. Once the opportunity came up and we sat as an executive, we thought it would be a great decision to take on the challenge,” President Garth Gayle told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The Jamaican Government, in light of history and hosting events must have thought seriously about the JAAA and its ability to manage the 2022 Carifta Games,” Gayle said, as the event, considered one of the premier junior track and field championships, will be held here for the sixth time.

The championships which started in 1972 was not held for the last two years due to complications from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Bermuda was scheduled to host the 2020 staging which was cancelled and was offered the 2021 event, but had to give it up.

Given the ongoing pandemic, the Bermuda Government had mandated that only fully vaccinated athletes and officials would be allowed to fly into the country and, at the time, there were no vaccines approved for teenagers.

Gayle said the JAAA saw the staging of the event as “significant” in the same year of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and two full years “before the next Summer Olympic Games. We are clear on our mandate for Jamaica and, by extension, the region.”

He said, while they had “a few more arrangements to complete with government agencies to finalise the successful staging of the games”, they were preparing for the full 27 members of Carifta to send representatives “as they all see this as vital to the region's focus on track and field”.

The JAAA and the organisers will get the full support of NACAC he said. “We have assembled a team of professionals, who we believe will deliver from start to finish, and our meetings have already started.”