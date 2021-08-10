JAAA's Gayle salutes country's Olympics medal haul

Fresh on the heels of the country's nine-medal haul at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Garth Gayle, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), says the programme is “headed in the right direction”.

Jamaica won four gold, a silver, and four bronze medals at the Olympics, the first ever held during a pandemic.

It was the joint fourth-best ever medal count for Jamaica, with Elaine Thompson-Herah retaining her sprint double title and helping the formidable women's 4x100m relay team to gold. Hansle Parchment won the 110m hurdles event to lead the medal haul.

“The members of the team, who selected themselves based on performance as per our rules, show that our programme is heading in the right direction,” he said in a release yesterday afternoon.

“I continue to be impressed with the work that our elite track and field athletes continue to produce at the global level to place our programme among the world's best. Jamaica's medal haul of four gold, one silver, and four bronze is a clear indication that our athletes are committed to always giving of their best.”

While hailing both Thompson-Herah and 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who were both included on the list for national honours in October, Gayle said recognition should also be given to all finalists, as well as athletes who have achieved personal and season best performances in Tokyo.

Gayle acknowledged those who stepped forward to support the athletes.

“We would also like to acknowledge the support from private and public sector partners and those fans who travel near and far to always support our athletes as well as all our fans at home.”

Looking ahead, Gayle pointed to a busy schedule over the next three years.

“We will, in the short term, assess our programmes and make the adjustments we deem necessary to ensure that the preparation of our athletes will guarantee their optimum performance. Among the upcoming major events are the 2022 World Championships, 2022 Commonwealth Games and, in the longer term, the 2024 Summer Olympics scheduled for France,” he said.