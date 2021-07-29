JaBA names local U-17 squad

JaBA names local U-17 squadThursday, July 29, 2021
A local provisional squad of 12 locally based players was named last weekend by the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA) to start preparation for the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-17 Championship, originally set to be staged in Central America next month.
Paulton Gordon, president of JaBA, told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday the event could be rescheduled to later in the year after Nicaragua withdrew as hosts. The organisers are in the process of identifying a new host.
The squad that included two players from Jamaica College and Holland High School will see the addition of overseas-based players as the preparations continue before the squad is cut further.
The latest in a series of tryouts was held at Jamaica College on Saturday, after a series of regional ones from which the squad was selected by a panel of coaches from JaBA.
Local squad — Camar Allen (Excelsior High), Odaine Clahar (Bridgeport High), Xavier Clarke (Jamaica College), Yahvari Fearon (Manchester High), Kyle Fraser (Herbert Morrison), Jordan James (St Catherine High), Fabian Kennedy (Camperdown High), Romareo Millis (Denbigh High), Antonio Prendergast (Calabar High), Kymani Phillips (Jamaica College), Flawless Travers and Tyreese Williams (Holland High)
— Paul A Reid
