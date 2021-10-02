Jackson eyeing further track success next season

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson said she was already looking ahead to next year's international track and field season, but she plans to enjoy time off over the next few weeks.

The highlight of a memorable year for Jackson, 27, came at the Tokyo Olympics in August when she completed Jamaica's medal sweep in the women's 100 metres by taking the bronze medal behind compatriots Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

She set personal bests of 10.77 seconds in the 100m and 21.82 seconds in the 200m at the Jamaica National Championships and Olympic trials, which earned her individual selection in the short sprints and two relay spots at the Olympics.

Those performance helped Jackson become the first Jamaican woman to run under 11 seconds in the 100m, under 22 seconds in 200m, and under 50 seconds in 400m.

She became only the 10th athlete to achieve all three landmark times in the women's sprints, and only the third since 2000, following American Allyson Felix and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas.

Jackson felt her hard work and performances earned her a few guilty pleasures during a period of rest and recuperation.

“For me, I am just going to have some junk food for one week,” she said. “I don't want to have too much weight to lose.

“I'll have a nice bit of relaxation, eat some nice food and probably go to the hotel. I'm not too much of a fussy person. I like to relax. I like to read. I like to listen to music. They are things I will do in my off season.”

Jackson, a 400m specialist for most of her professional career, has not ruled out a return to the distance next season.

“I am willing to run all events,” she said. “If my coach says we will run the 400m, I am always up for it.

“I like to challenge myself. I don't limit myself to what I can do. I go after what I want, I work really hard. If it means going back to the 400m next year, I am definitely up for that task.

“But, for me, I love challenges and this year was one of them. The sprinting challenges me a lot. If my coach and I discuss that and I go back to the 400m, I have no problem. It is not a problem to run all events.”