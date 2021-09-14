Jackson faces Mboma as 10 Jamaicans set for Zagreb meet

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and Namibia's Christine Mboma will clash over the 200m at today's second day of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, their third meeting in September.

The women have pushed each other to their limits in two clashes, both won by the teenaged African, but Jackson, who won three medals in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, will be hoping for her first win.

Ten Jamaicans including former World Championships bronze medallist O'Dayne Richards, who placed ninth in the men's shot put yesterday, are down to participate in the meet, including sprint hurdlers Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy, who will take on American Devon Allen.

Richards, who fouled his first throw, threw 19.50m and missed advancing to the final which was won by American Ryan Crouser with a meeting record 22.84m. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh was second with 22.39m and Joe Kovacs of the USA third with 21.70m.

The women's 200m today could be the feature event and in their previous meetings, Mboma, the world junior record holder and Olympic silver medallist, came from behind to catch the fast-starting Jackson in the final five metres.

Mboma ran her personal best 21.78 seconds in their most recent meeting, at the Diamond League final last week, where Jackson lowered her lifetime best to 21.81 seconds and today's meeting could see both running even faster.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's Shashalee Forbes and the Jamaican-based Bahamian Anthonique Strachan could battle out for the other podium spot in the 200m.

Allen has had the edge over the Jamaican Olympic medallists in the last week or so, winning the Diamond League final in Zurich last week, leaving Levy and Parchment in his wake, then edged Levy again at Sunday's ISTAF at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Olympic champion Parchment is running out of time to get his first sub-13.00 seconds time since 2014 after a finishing third at the Diamond League final and will be hoping for a better finish today.

With the exception of the Olympic Games where she missed a medal in the triple jump by a mere three centimetres, Shanieka Ricketts has been a model of consistency and should win today with Thea Lafond of Dominica and Finland's Senni Salminen being her main rivals.

Fedrick Dacres will take on a quality field in the men's discus throw that will be led by all three medallists from the Olympics — Daniel Stahl and Simon Pettersson, both from Sweden, and Lucas Weisshaidinger of Austria and Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia, who was fifth in Tokyo.

Olympic finalist Shadae Lawrence, who was fifth in the women's discus throw in Berlin on Sunday, will face American Olympic champion Valerie Allman, who threw a world-leading and American record 71.16m on Sunday as well as Croatian Sandra Perkovic.

Janieve Russell will line up in the women's 400m hurdles against Ukrainian Anna Ryzhykova and Panama's Gianna Woodruff, while Julian Forte will run the men's 100m against the American trio of Marvin Bracy, Ronnie Baker and world leader Trayvon Bromell.