Jamaica basketballers bow into action against hosts Mexico

Jamaica basketballers bow into action against hosts MexicoWednesday, December 08, 2021
JAMAICA will tip off their participation in the FIBA Centrobasketball U17 Championship late this evening against hosts and defending champions Mexico when the competition gets underway in Mexicali, Mexico.
The Jamaican delegation, which includes five overseas-based players, left the island on Monday and the hope is that they will be in the top three and qualify for the FIBA U18 Americas Championships 2022.
Eight teams are taking part including Aruba, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico.
Jamaica will also face El Salvador on Thursday and the Dominican Republic on Friday, and if they qualify for the semi-final, will be in action on Saturday.
— Paul Reid
