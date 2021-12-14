Jamaica end 6th at FIBA Centrobasketball U17 Championship

Jamaica finished sixth in the FIBA Centrobasketball U17 Championship on Sunday after losing 76-82 to Panama in their second Classification game at the Instituto del Deporte y la Cultura Fisica in Mexicali, Mexico.

Both teams had finished third in their first-round groups and then won their first games in the Classification games on Saturday and met for fifth place on Sunday.

Jamaica, who beat El Salvador in the first round, beat Aruba 81-59 on Saturday, while Panama beat El Salvador 94-60 in their game.

On Sunday, Jamaica trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to cut the deficit to five points with just under three minutes to go in the game, but failed to get any closer.

Jamaica led by two points after the first quarter (23-21) but Panama took over the lead at half-time (43-39) and widened the gap to nine points (67-58) at the end of the third quarter.

Once against point guard London Johnson led the scoring for the Caribbean team with 34 points, playing all 40 minutes and also grabbed 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Marcus McDonald scored 13 points and Flawless Travers scored 12 points for Jamaica, as Daeshawn Hannam, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, and Romero Millis both got six points.

Humberto Kentish led Panama with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, as four others also scored in double digits — Fernando Gonzales scored 14 points and nine rebounds, Victor Julio scored 12 and Andres David Vergara Orocu scored 11 points.

— Paul Reid