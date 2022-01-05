Jamaica face Ireland in 50-over cricket practice today

A Jamaica team is set to enter today's 50-over cricket practice match against visiting Ireland in Kingston, even as the novel coronavirus cast a shadow over preparations.

The scheduled tour match offers valuable preparation for the Irishmen who, starting at Sabina Park on Saturday, are scheduled for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20 (T20) contest against West Indies in Jamaica.

The second and third ODIs are slated for January 11 and 14, respectively, to be followed by the T20 International on January 16.

The Jamaica Observer has learnt that at least three players from the Jamaican squad returned positive results from rapid tests done on the eve of today's practice encounter and will not feature. Another round of tests is expected to be carried out and results returned ahead of the 9:30 am start.

When contacted yesterday Jamaica Cricket Association Chief Executive Officer Courtney Francis confirmed that players and staff were tested, but declined to comment on the results.

“The game is on for Wednesday — it is part of the schedule for Ireland to play the Jamaica team. The people involved are required to do tests and everybody is required to be fully vaccinated,” he told the Observer.

“The important thing is that we had people training in small groups so any issue would not be widespread because some players have not been exposed to each other,” Francis added.

Jamaica cricket's chairman of selectors Junior Bennett did not confirm the players available for the practice match, noting that a final decision will hinge on the results from the pre-match virus tests.

“We are hoping to give a few youngsters a run in the game; however, we are in COVID times and things are extremely difficult to deal with. We have tested all the players, including some reserves because we don't know who is going to test positive for the virus. We cannot say at the moment what the final team will look like because we have tests in the morning,” he told the Observer.

The Ireland contingent has also faced challenges. While some squad members landed in Jamaica on Friday last, others — some of whom tested positive for the virus during their recent tour of United States — arrived more recently.

After initially given approval for a limited number of vaccinated spectators to enter Sabina Park for the Windies vs Ireland clashes, the Jamaican Government made an about-turn last week aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.

Last summer, when Jamaica hosted a two-Test series between West Indies and Pakistan, a similar step was taken. Then, the country was grappling with a rise in COVID-19 cases, and outside of television and radio broadcast crews, even the media were barred.

Jamaica's daily virus case count has been trending upward since late December, with 769 cases recorded at a positivity rate of 48.4 on Sunday. There were 385 cases on Monday with a rate of 40.6. A combined three deaths associated with the virus were registered over those two days.