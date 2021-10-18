Jamaica fall 4-56 to England in international friendly

In their second-ever clash with England Knights, the Reggae Warriors fell to a heavy 4-56 defeat at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle stadium in Castleford a few days ago.

The match featured as Jordan Turner's testimonial and saw over 2,000 fans in attendance on a cold Castleford evening.

The Reggae Warriors started positively, going direct up the middle and traded set for set with England with Props Michael Lawrence and Ross Peltier showing plenty of steam. There was the opportunity to go for two points after a late hit on scrum-half Jy-mel Coleman resulted in a penalty. However, the Warriors chose to run the ball and gave up the easy two-point option.

Peltier barged over the try line on the 13-minute mark but was held up by the defence. Unfortunately, in the same attacking set, Jordan Turner's attempted pass to Jacob Ogden was intercepted by Jack Broadbent and the speedy English centre raced 95 metres to open the scoring. Will Pryce converted as Jamaica fell 0-6 behind.

England got on the score sheet minutes later when Danny Walker scurried over the try line from dummy-half. Pryce again booted the extra two.

Jamaica made it 4-12 when another raid on the left edge saw Ben Jones-Bishop bully his way over the line. Coleman missed the conversion and that was the closet the Warriors would get to England for the rest of the evening.

England's pace across the field, brilliant ruck defence, and overall ruthlessness when they had scoring chances saw them rack up an additional eight tries as the game unfolded. Jamaica would have felt hopeful at half-time when the score was 4-24, but England made sure there was no way back for the Warriors.

Commenting on the game Jamaica's lead coach said, “I think we started the game well, but the interception changed everything. We were a bit poor around the ruck and conceded too many tries there. We probably lacked a bit of effort in the second half, too, and kind of succumbed to the game.

“But it was good for us to blow the cobwebs off as couple of our boys haven't played for five or six weeks now. It was probably difficult to keep in shape the right way to play against the best young players England have to offer. We have Scotland next week and we have the opportunity to put some things right.”

Meanwhile Director of Rugby and Head Coach Romeo Monteith said: “England put in a good performance, and nothing less was expected from a squad with 17 young full-time players eager to prove they can step up to the full senior team. We only had three full- timers and 17-part timers, we all saw the gulf in fitness after 10 minutes and that's the nature of sport. We obviously aren't pleased with the scoreline but, as a programme, we cannot be afraid to face the best players and nations in the world when given the opportunity. It was great being able to support Jordan Turner's testimonial and for us to measure ourselves.

“Next week, our full ranking international against Scotland will be another big test, they have 10 Super League players, and we will have to lift ourselves on and off the field to get the job done.

“These games provide invaluable yardsticks on where we are and what we need to do to get better. We didn't prepare and qualify for a World Cup by playing easy teams. Similarly, we are playing tough teams as we prepare for our World Cup debut and hope that will result in us being competitive and springing a surprise or two.”

Jamaica: James Woodburn-Hall, Ben Jones-Bishop, Joe Brown, Jacob Ogden, Greg Johnson; Jordan Turner, Jy-Mel Coleman; Ross Peltier, Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence, Danny Bravo, Joel Farrell, Keenen Tomlinson

Interchanges: Jon Magrin, Jordan Andrade, Kadeem Williams, Mo Agoro, Abevia McDonald, Alex Brown, Chris Ball

England Knights: Matty Ashton, Sam Halsall, Connor Wrench, Jack Broadbent, Liam Marshall; Will Pryce, Mikey Lewis; George Lawler, Danny Walker, Matty English, Kai Pearce-Paul, Ellis Longstaff, James McDonnell

Interchanges: Aaron Smith, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Matty Lees

Jamaica Tries: Jones-Bishop

England Knights Tries: Broadbent (2), Walker, Pryce, Smith (2), Longstaff, Ashton (2), Wrench