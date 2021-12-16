Jamaica Hockey Federation elects a new board

Jamaica Hockey Federation elects a new boardThursday, December 16, 2021
|
The Jamaica Hockey Federation (JHF) held its annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, December 8, 2021, at the Mona Astro Turf where the council, made up of clubs, individual, and life members, gathered to fill the positions of men's vice-president, women's vice-president, and honorary secretary.
Ricardo Panton, who had been vice-president since January 2021, has been reinstated. He returns to the board with a wealth of sports management experience, having worked for some of Jamaica's top sports companies and teams, including Ballaz International and the Jamaica National Men's Hockey Team, where he served as team manager.
The new women's vice-president is Dionne Smallhorne, who served as team manager for the women's team at the 2018 Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games. Smallhorne, a country bakery manager at PriceSmart, brings a wealth of experience in operations, customer relations, and auditing to the board.
Krystal Buchanan, an experienced banker at VM Group, joins the board as honorary secretary. Krystal, a marketer by training, has a wealth of customer service and supervisory experience.
Fabian Stewart, president; Dr Carlton Campbell, director; Collington Rowe, honorary treasurer; Lt Colonel Roderick Rowe, director; and Victor Tomlinson, immediate past president, complete the board.
