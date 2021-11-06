Jamaica Inn Foundation Open Water Swim on today

The Jamaica Inn Foundation's Open Water Swim event, the first of its kind to be hosted on Jamaica's shores in two years, gets under way today with a number of the island's top aquatic athletes of all ages expected to take part for a wor thy cause.

White River Beach, situated east of Shaw Park Beach Hotel in Ocho Rios, is expected to come alive at 7:30 am when the swimmers converge for the event, sanctioned by the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) and Jamaica Tourist Board through the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Dubbed 'Swim for the Sanctuary', the Open Water Swim event is aimed at garnering funds to assist the White River Fish Sanctuary in continuing its work to protect, restore, and engage the marine environment.

Kyle Mais, director of Jamaica Inn Foundation, expressed delight in having this new event on their calendar to assist in funding the sanctuary, despite being in a pandemic.

On that note, he pointed out that strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed throughout the event.

Swimmers between the ages of nine to 60 years will engage in events ranging from 500 metres to 3km.

The funds raised will enable the four-year-old White River Fish Sanctuary to continue its work in increasing the marine life population.

— Sherdon Cowan