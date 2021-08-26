Jamaica maintain second position in Hoerman Cup Golf Champs

The Jamaican men's team maintained its second position in the hunt for the Hoerman Cup at the 64th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship which is being played at the Country Club at Grand Reserve, Rio Grande in Puerto Rico.

At the end of the second day, yesterday, the two-day total for the top four players was 34 over par 610. The four players who contributed to the total were Justin Burrowes with 145, Owen Samuda with 154, William Knibbs with 154, and Shamar Wilson with 157.

Host country Puerto Rico remained in first place with a team score of five over par 581. Puerto Rico have three players in the top five positions — Gustavo Rangel with a two-day total two under par 142, and is tied for first place with Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic, who is also on 142. The other two Puerto Rican players are Jeronimo Esteve with 144 in third place and Roberto Nieves with 148 in fifth place.

Team Dominincan Republic occupied third place on 39 over par 615. They are followed by Trinidad & Tobago on 64 over par 640, The Bahamas with 67 over par 637 and the US Virgin Islands (USVI), several strokes back on 98 over par 674.

Scores for the Jamaicans who contributed to the team position on the second day were Justin Burrowes one over par 73 for fourth place on the leaderboard, followed by Owen Samuda three over pay 75 and William Knibbs four over par 76 to be both tied for eighth place, while newcomer Shamar Wilson posted five over par 77 and is tied for 11th place.

The other two players — Rocco Lopez scored 11 over par 83 for a two-day total of 164, and Dr Mark Newnham posted 10 over par 82 for a combined total of 171.

On the ladies side, the country was still in fourth place on 39 over par 327, behind leaders Puerto Rico on 12 over par 300, while Dominican Republic and US Virgin Islands are tied for second after posting 34 over par 322 each.

The two Jamaicans — Mattea Issa with six over par 78 and Madelyn Newkirk with 17 over par 89 — are holding down sixth and seventh places, respectively, on the leaderboard after posting 82 and 78 on the first day, respectively.

Day one leader Camila Negorni of Puerto Rico was joined by fellow country woman Paola Rosario after scoring 78 and 73, respectively, for two-day total of eight over par 152. Dairianys Guzman of Puerto Rico and Alexndra Swayne of USVI were tied for third on 153, while Yae Eun Kim with 158 was in fifth place.