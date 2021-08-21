Jamaica Premier League games postponed

With the Government's announcement of no-movement days under the COVID-19 risk management measures, the Jamaica Premier League matches scheduled for August 22, 23, 29, 30, and September 5, 2021 have all been impacted.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has made the following amendments to the schedule as it relates to match day 9 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL):

• Games scheduled for this weekend, August 21-23, are rescheduled to Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28.

• The proposed triple-header times for Friday, August 27 are 10:00 am, 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm.

• The times for the double-header on Saturday, August 28 remain at 12:00 noon and 2:30 pm.

The updated schedule will be circulated by the JFF with further details.

Chris Williams, Professional Football Jamaica Limited chairman, shared that, “Our first responsibility in executing the Jamaica Premier League is to do so in full partnership with the Government as they work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Having to reschedule is unfortunate, especially as the league continues to put all efforts into compliance; however, we fully understand and support the measures. I take the opportunity to congratulate the clubs on the high vaccination rate in the league, through the efforts of the Ministry of Sport, and encourage all Jamaicans to go out and help save lives by getting the vaccine.”