Jamaica Premier League games postponed

Jamaica Premier League games postponedSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
With the Government's announcement of no-movement days under the COVID-19 risk management measures, the Jamaica Premier League matches scheduled for August 22, 23, 29, 30, and September 5, 2021 have all been impacted.
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has made the following amendments to the schedule as it relates to match day 9 of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL):
• Games scheduled for this weekend, August 21-23, are rescheduled to Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28.
• The proposed triple-header times for Friday, August 27 are 10:00 am, 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm.
• The times for the double-header on Saturday, August 28 remain at 12:00 noon and 2:30 pm.
The updated schedule will be circulated by the JFF with further details.
Chris Williams, Professional Football Jamaica Limited chairman, shared that, “Our first responsibility in executing the Jamaica Premier League is to do so in full partnership with the Government as they work to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Having to reschedule is unfortunate, especially as the league continues to put all efforts into compliance; however, we fully understand and support the measures. I take the opportunity to congratulate the clubs on the high vaccination rate in the league, through the efforts of the Ministry of Sport, and encourage all Jamaicans to go out and help save lives by getting the vaccine.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy