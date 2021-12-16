Jamaica Premier League welcomes back Kemtek

Kemtek Development and Construction Limited has returned as a sponsor for the Jamaica Premier League's upcoming season that begins in January 2022.

Chris Williams, chairman of Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), welcomed back Kemtek as a club sponsor at a press signing recently.

Garwin Tulloch, director of operations at Kemtek, signed to renew the contract with the Jamaica Premier League. Tulloch expressed Kemtek's devotion to sports and especially football.

“Kemtek has a long-term commitment to football and sports and is glad to return to participate in the league's upcoming season, especially with the opportunity for live football games. We had supported previously and we want to commit further in this initiative to the development of football, especially with the efforts by the PFJL towards building and improving the league.

“We are attracted to the product because of the impact it has on the social landscape of Jamaica. We see this as another avenue in line with our mission and commitment to community development. Football is really the choice sport of Jamaicans and we want to be part of this movement to bring results and help bring life back to football,” said Tulloch.

Williams highlighted that the alignment of Kemtek with Jamaica Premier League is demonstrative of their contributions.

“It is critical that we support and drive development of local football. The league provides the foundation for the development of football and the Reggae Boyz. The support of Kemtek is greatly appreciated and we are looking forward to the results of this season,” noted Williams.

The Jamaica Premier League will set out to conduct a safe and secure season starting January 2022 with the support of its sponsors, partners and football fans.