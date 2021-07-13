Jamaica rack up 67 medals to top NACAC Championships

Jamaica rack up 67 medals to top NACAC ChampionshipsTuesday, July 13, 2021
Jamaica topped the medals table at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships that ended Sunday at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica.
The Jamaicans won an additional 18 medals on Sunday — 10 gold, three silver and five bronze for a total of 67 medals — 39 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze.
Hosts Costa Rica were next with 62 medals — 19 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze; followed by The Bahamas with 42 — 17 gold, 18 silver and seven bronze; Guatemala had 16 medals — five gold, eight silver and three bronze and Barbados rounded out the top five with a total of seven medals — five gold, a silver and a bronze.
Alana Reid's Championship record 23.78 seconds (-0.1m/s) to win the girls' Under-18 200m was the highlight for the Jamaicans on the final day with 15-year-old Lavanya Williams placing fourth in 24.71 seconds.
Alicke Cranston completed the Under-18 boys' sprint double when he won the 200m in a wind-aided 20.74 seconds (3.2m/s) as his St Elizabeth Technical High School teammate Orlando Wint was second with 21.10 seconds.
Jevaughn Powell won the silver medal in the men's Under-23 with 20.83 seconds (-1.7m/s), with Antonio Watson third in 21.02 seconds.
Alliyah Francis was third in the girls' Under-20 in 24.32 seconds (0.4m/s) and Sandrey Alex Davidson also got the bronze medal in the boys' Under-20 in a personal best 21.34 seconds (-2.3m/s).
Jamaica won both men's long jump events that were postponed from Saturday due to heavy rains. Shakwon Coke won the Under-23 event with 7.88m (-2.6/s) his best of two legal jumps as he also recorded a jump of 7.82m (0.2m/s).
Kavian Kerr won the Under-20 boys' gold medal with a personal best 7.80m (-1.2m/s).
Romaine Beckford won the Under-20 boys' high jump clearing 2.10m while Raymond Richard took the men's Under-23 bronze with 1.95m.
Britannia Johnson won her second gold medal after she won the Under-18 girls' shot put with 14.33m, coming on her first attempt, after winning the discus throw earlier. Her twin sister Britannie took silver with 13.94m.
Zachry Campbell, who had won the Under-18 boys' discus on Friday, added the shot put gold with a mark of 16.27m.
Rickeisha Simms also won double gold, winning the Under-18 girls' 1500m Sunday with 5:03.01 minutes after winning the 800m earlier, while Tyrese Reid took the bronze in the Under-23 men with a time of 4:01.40 minutes.
Jamaica won both mixed 4x400m relays as the Under-18 team of Kishay Rowe, Roshawn Clarke, Oneika Brissett and Delano Kennedy clocked 3:25.27 minutes, while the Under-23 team of Shiann Salmon, Christopher Taylor, Odaine McPherson and Charokee Young clocked 3:20.71 minutes.
