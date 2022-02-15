Jamaica's bobsleighers fearlessly chase history

THERE is optimism in the Jamaican camp that the two-man bobsleigh team could improve on yesterday's showing when they were in 30th position after the first two runs at the Winter Olympic Games at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.

After having limited 'ice time' and being prevented from attending the test runs last year due to lack of funds, the team of driver Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott had a combined time of 2 minutes 02.58 seconds, which is 4.20 seconds off the lead held by the German team piloted by Francesco Friedrich (1:58.38 minutes).

The team will need to finish in the top 20 after the third run to qualify for the fourth run following which the medals will be handed out.

There will be no holding back today for Stephens, who told the Jamaica Observer on Monday they were still trying to make up for time lost on the ice.

“Heading into [today] we are still learning. We have only had 10 runs on this track and you can see from [Monday] from run one to run two the difference in the runs as well,” he said.

“We are still making progress, we are still learning, but we will definitely go there and attack it with the same energy that we did [on Monday].”

The England-based athlete said just getting to the start was a major achievement for the team.

“This experience is one I am never going to forget,” he said.

“Stepping out on the starting block wearing the Jamaican colours and just running off the top of the hill, knowing you are representing Jamaica — and all the people who are supporting you as well — is a fantastic feeling and definitely going to be a moment that myself and Nimroy are never going to forget.”

Mark Silva, the technical director of the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF), said he was proud of all the Jamaican bobsleighers so far, including Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian who competed in the monobob.

He said they were, however, up against teams with better facilities at their disposal.

“Lots of nations with million-dollar budgets or blank cheque books to buy equipment and attend test events [are competing]. This team have earned their position — and seeing Shanwayne and Nimroy from August Town represent at the biggest stage, I am blessed.”

On Monday the Jamaicans were timed in 1:01.23 minutes for the first run and then clocked 1:01.35 for the second run and, despite the slower time, Silva said there were a lot of improvements.

“A much better second run I hope will be consolidated [today] and then we are into four-man training.”

He emphasised the team is going into the event at a disadvantage.

“We will only have six runs in four-man before the race so again, [the] whole team is up against it. What the team does not lack is determination and fight to make everyone back home proud of them.”

Meanwhile, trailblazer Fenlator-Victorian finished in 19th position in the first-ever monobob event held at the Olympic Games with a combined 4:28.56 minutes after her four runs.

The 1:06.63 minutes she clocked on her first run was her best time as she was consistent through all four runs, and Silva said she showed a lot of courage just to be there.

“Four weeks ago I wasn't even sure Jazmine would make the Games due to the heartbreak of tragically losing her younger sister. Having only 10 runs' practise in monobob was always going to be a huge challenge. Most other nations were able to afford to attend the test event in November, unfortunately we were unable to due to cost. I am proud of her both as an athlete and as a person. She could not have given any more, which is all I ever ask.”