HOT STEPPER!

Jamaica's multiple World Championships medallist Danielle Williams continued to plunder the women's 60m hurdles after running a new personal best and world-leading 7.75 seconds at the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson University in South Carolina on Friday.

Williams, who extended her winning streak to three straight events, took over the world lead from American Kendra Harrison, who had run 7.81 seconds a month ago.

Williams also took over the second spot on the all-time Jamaican list, only one hundredth of a second behind Michelle Freeman's national record 7.74s and tied for 12th all time in the world.

The former World Championships gold medallist ran 8.12s in the first round and then 7.86s in the semi-finals before blowing away the field in the final.

Another Jamaican Rosealee Cooper set a Mississippi State school record running 8.08s for fifth as Paula Salmon of North Carolina A&T was second with 7.83s. Masai Russel of the University of Kentucky third in 7.93s.

Meanwhile, a number of other Jamaicans had success at the Clemson meet as Daniel Cope improved his Clemson school record and personal best in the men's weight throw to 21.43m, which is third best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He surpassed the 21.04m he set a week ago.

Shanice Porter was second in the women's long jump with 6.55m as Shantae Foreman of Clemson was seventh with 6.34m and Akelia Smith of the University of Texas jumped 6.19m.

Luke Brown of the University of Kentucky was 10th in the men's long jump with 7.39m, ahead of Owayne Owens of the University of Virginia (7.30m) and Shacquille Lowe of Ohio State (7.14m).

