Jamaica's Fenlator-Victorian, Segree expect to be at Beijing Winter Olympics

JAMAICA should be represented in the two-women bobsleigh at the Beijing Winter Olympics after the team of pilot Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Audra Segree finished third in the North American Cup series that ended at Lake Placid in New York yesterday.

This event is a qualifier for the Winter Olympics.

The team was fourth yesterday and accumulated 766 points, third-best overall, behind an American sled piloted by Brittany Reinbolt with 876 points and Canada with Alysia Rissling with 832 points. The Jamaican camp believes the points accumulated should be enough to qualify for the Olympics.

A second Jamaican sled piloted by Carrie Russell was seventh overall with 332 points, after failing to score in the first four races in Whistler, Canada and Park City, Utah.

The qualifiers for the Olympics will not be announced for the next three weeks, in mid-January, but the Jamaicans are confident they will be among those named.

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China, between February 4 and 20, and Jamaica are expecting to have more teams and individuals make the trip.

Fenlator-Victorian and Segree were consistent through the series, finishing third once in Whistler on November 14, and were outside the top four just twice in the entire series.

— Paul Reid