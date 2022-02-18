Jamaica's four-man bobsleighers make final run for honours

Jamaica's final quest for honours in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, will commence Friday evening when the four-man bobsleigh team starts competition at Yanqing National Sliding Centre at 8:30 pm.

The Jamaican team of pilot Shanwayne Stephens, Nimroy Turgott, Rolando Reid and Ashley Watson was scheduled for their final two practice runs Thursday night Jamaican time, and will hope to improve on the results of the previous competitors in their first outing in the four-man event since 1998.

The two-man team of Stephens and Turgott finished 30th in their event and failed to get to the fourth run with only 20 teams moving forward after the first three runs; Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian was 19th of 20 teams in the first-ever monobob competition while Alpine Skier Benjamin Alexander was 46th in the Alpine Skiing event, completing both runs, with another 41 skiers failing to finish the event.

Leading into Friday's start of the four-man event, Jamaica had mixed results as they started their preparation, completing four of their six practice runs on the Yanqing track.

In the first run on Tuesday morning Jamaican time, the four-man team clocked 1:00.67 minutes to finish 24th of the 28 teams that took part, 1.61 seconds off the leaders. The second run was slower, 1:01.18 minutes, 1.84 seconds off the lead and in 28th position.

The third run was timed in 1:00.83 and the fourth run 1:01.15.

— Paul Reid