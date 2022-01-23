Jamaica's physio not yet accredited for Winter Olympics

WITH the Winter Olympics set to start in under two weeks, Jamaican athletes could be without a physiotherapist.

This after Dr Jo Brown, who has been with the teams throughout the qualification, was not issued credentials for the Games.

Despite the Australian's name been submitted along with those of the athletes and other officials as early as September last year, no accreditation for her was received by the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF), the Jamaica Observer was told.

Jamaica will have three teams at the Games — a two-man and a four-man bobsleigh team, and a monobob.

Mark Silva, technical director of JBSF, said the omission could have been “a clerical mistake”.

The accreditation for the Winter Olympics was handled by the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), and efforts by the Observer to contact President Christopher Samuda and General Secretary Ryan Foster for comment, proved futile.

It is also understood that the deadline for applications has passed, but there is hope that given there was an accreditation request for her since last year, there will be some reprieve.

Dr Brown is no stranger to Jamaica as she has worked with Jamaican athletes for a number of years, starting at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, and was a guest of the JOA in 2019 for a series during which she addressed the subjects of neurodynamics and treatment of nerve pain, recovery strategies, and lumbopelvic pain and management while examining case studies.

Secretary general and CEO of JOA, Ryan Foster said then: “We are hosting Jo under our signature educational forum, which we inaugurated last year, called Stamina, which continues to provide invaluable opportunities for our members and stakeholders to benefit practically from the knowledge, expertise and experience of local and foreign experts in various fields of sport.”

Given the hazardous nature of the sport, athletes are always nursing or risking serious injuries, and Silva told the Jamaica Observer earlier this week he believed, “There has been a clerical mistake, meaning team Dr Jo Brown has not got accreditation. I believe JBSF asked, however it fell through the process.”

Silva said: “Jo has been with the team since September and, although from Australia, spent Christmas away from husband and home to help the team. She is an integral part of what we have achieved and her not attending Beijing will be detrimental to performance. These men and women have given their all to reach the Olympics. I would hate the fact [that] a clerical error disadvantages them on the most important day of their life.”

At a virtual press conference hosted by the JBSF on Tuesday, Dr Brown pointed out that after a long season “going into the Games there are some ongoing injury concerns, but I feel that we can manage them through the Games and these guys can perform at their best”.

She added: “It has been my pleasure to get the team most physically and mentally prepared...obviously bobsleigh is a very dangerous sport and the risk of crashing and injury is high.

“[There are] two different types of injuries in bobsleigh, one that happen when you are on two runners and ones that happen when you crash — two distinctive types of problems.

“Throughout the season we have had to deal with both kinds. We had an athlete with almost a career-ending back injury in the gym, he was flat on the floor. We have had hamstring injuries, we have had ankle injuries, we have had a separated shoulder by one of our pilots. It has been a really tough, long season and it really pleases me to be there every step of the way and help them through with those injuries.

“There are also the niggles that happens in any sport when [you're] getting up doing the same things every day, but we have had a good structure in terms of recovery. We were able to bring in some equipment that help us with recovery.”