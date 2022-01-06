Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh team to resume quest for Winter Olympics

Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh team will resume their quest for a place in next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, when they take part in the Europe Cup series in Innsbruck, Austria.

The Jamaicans are clinging to a qualifying spot as they are ranked 29th with 30 sleds set to qualify for the games which will start February 4, with the qualifying period ending on January 16.

There are three races to go in the series that ends next week, and Matthew Wekpe will pilot the two-man sled Thursday with the other spot to come from Nimroy Turgott, Rolando Reid or Ashley Watson.

Jamaica is virtually assured of at least one team in the games after the pair of Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Audra Segree finished third in the North American Cup series last month but are in contention in three other events.

The Jamaican four-man team is ranked 27th of the 28 teams that will go to China in February, while Jamaicans will also chase spots in the mono-bob for women.

The best seven results for each team in each event over the season are added up to give the final ranking, and the Jamaican men would have done 10 races in both the two-man and four-man events.

— Paul Reid