Jamaica set for 3x3 AmeriCup basketball tournament

Jamaica will be sending two teams, a male and a female, to the 3x3 AmeriCup tournament to be played in Miami, Florida, November 12-14, it was announced earlier this week by the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA).

The final teams, which will be coached by Rick Turner (men) and Oneil Brown (female), are expected to be released soon, said JaBA President Paulton Gordon.

Both teams will have to play qualifying games the morning of the first day for a spot in the main draw set to start later that day.

The men will meet Uruguay and Haiti in Qualifying Group A and the winner will join Canada and Argentina in Pool B of the main draw; Guatemala, Aruba and Barbados are in Qualifying Group B where the winner joins Brazil and Chile while Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia and Guyana are in Qualifying Group C where the winner will advance to face Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The women will play of against Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala and Guyana for the spot in Pool D against Brazil and Dominican Republic.

— Paul Reid